Trudeau wore bulletproof vest to campaign rally after security threat

According to reports from the Canadian Press, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wore a bulletproof vest at his most recent Mississauga campaign rally after an “unspecific security threat” delayed the event by more than 90 minutes.

A protective vest bulges through the shirt of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau at a campaign rally in Mississauga, Ontario. The rally was delayed for 90 minutes for a security issue, pic.twitter.com/DMwmINagGA — Frank Gunn (@frankgunnphoto) October 12, 2019

Trudeau eventually did make it onto the stage, greeting a large crowd of Liberal supporters, as heavy RCMP and Mountie presence ensured safety at the event.

Following the event, many took to social media to denounce the potential threat of violence against a national leader.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted that “any threat made against Justin Trudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us.”

Any threat made against @JustinTrudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us. No matter how you vote or believe, no one should face threats of violence. To the officers who protect all of us – thank you. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 13, 2019

Liza Former commented that this was horrifying, and should not occur in Canada.

Justin Trudeau had to wear a Kevlar vest tonight. Horrifying. This should not be Canada. https://t.co/TIRL0dApGY — Liza Fromer (@LizaFromer) October 13, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.