Trudeau wore bulletproof vest to campaign rally after security threat

According to reports from the Canadian Press, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wore a bulletproof vest at his most recent Mississauga campaign rally after an “unspecific security threat” delayed the event by more than 90 minutes.
Trudeau eventually did make it onto the stage, greeting a large crowd of Liberal supporters, as heavy RCMP and Mountie presence ensured safety at the event.
Following the event, many took to social media to denounce the potential threat of violence against a national leader.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted that “any threat made against Justin Trudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us.”
Liza Former commented that this was horrifying, and should not occur in Canada.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.