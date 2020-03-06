Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sued CNN—a news network he has been vocally critical of—for libel on Friday.

The matter at hand was an opinion piece that said that the president’s campaign had possibly sought out the help of Russia in the 2020 re-election bid.

In total, there are three multi-million dollar lawsuits, each focused on opinion pieces published in 2019. According to the campaign, the opinion pieces each imply that Trump is working with the Ruskies to win re-election.

The lawsuits, announced Friday, focus on a particular statement from a June 2019 article wherein author Larry Noble writes about the Robert Mueller report.

Noble wrote, “the Trump campaign assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia’s help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table.”

Trump’s camp has said that CNN is aware of the falsehood of their statement. They go on to say that this is an example of CNN’s “systematic pattern of bias.”

CNN has yet to publish an official statement on the matter.