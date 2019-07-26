Two teen murder suspects may have left Manitoba town

According to freelance journalist Justin Ling, Bryer Schemelsky and Kam McLeod, the two teens who are being tracked down nationwide for murder charges, “may have left the area of Gillam, Manitoba” possibly with the aid of a third person who was not aware of who they were.

Ling reports that the RCMP are saying the aid may have been “inadvertent.”

The two young men have been on the run since July 15th, when two tourists were killed on the side of Alaska Highway in B.C.

They have already been charged with second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck, an instructor from the University of British Columbia.

Police have released a statement:

