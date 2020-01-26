U.S. embassy in Iraq shot by missiles, direct hits

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad has been struck by three missiles of five shot at the building, accrdong to AFP News Agency.

A security source confirmed the attack.

“Senior #US Defence official confirm that Katyusha rocket hit the #Embassy dining facility tonight. Decline comment on injuries but say there were no deaths. First time the embassy has actually been hit in a very long time,” said BBC journalist Nafiseh Kohnavard.

BREAKING: US embassy suffers direct hits by three rockets. https://t.co/dz9efC58K7 — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) January 26, 2020

An American official told CNN that the dining facility was hit and early reports are saying their was minor damage.

It’s unclear who is behind the attack at this time and if there were any injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.