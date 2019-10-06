Ford government and Union reach deal avoiding school closures

After emergency Sunday night negotiations, a deal has been reached between CUPE and the Ontario government.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced the deal earlier this evening.

Just confirmed by ⁦@Sflecce⁩ that a deal has been reached with CUPE education workers and that schools will be open Monday. #onpoli #education pic.twitter.com/jqjbkqQAgU — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) October 7, 2019

The union was threatening a strike which would include 55,000 support staff and potentially affect 246,000 students in the province.

While negotiations were ongoing a number of schools were expected to close all across the province on Monday. However, now that a deal has been reached, students can expect to return to school on Monday.

“Parents can rest easy knowing that the government worked tirelessly to ensure their children remain in the classroom, where they belong,” said a statement by Lecce.