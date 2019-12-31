VIA passenger train derails south of Manitoba

A VIA Rail passenger train has been derailed in Manitoba.

According to the Manitoba RCMP, the VIA train derailed in the area of PR 350 at Road 73 N, with 12 people on board.

#rcmpmb on scene of VIA passenger train derailment in the area of PR 350 at Road 73N with 12 people on board. Passengers and crew are being assessed but at this time the injuries do not appear to be serious. Derailment occurred at approximately 6:45am. pic.twitter.com/mYfhgH9hoR — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 31, 2019

While some onboard have been injured, the RCMP has reported that none of them are serious.

According to the CBC, VIA Rail has confirmed that train 692 derailed “due to an unexpected incident.”

The cause of the derailment is now also under investigation.