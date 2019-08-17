UPDATED: Violence in Portland as Antifa assaults numerous people

Violence has broken out on the streets of Portland this afternoon as Antifa and right-wing groups came face-to-face, with Antifa assaulting numerous people.

The Proud Boys and Antifa held simultaneous demonstrations in Portland’s downtown. Skirmishes, assaults and arrests occurred, with weapons seized.

Our reporter was in the streets and captured dramatic footage.

In one clip, an older man was assaulted by Antifa and his American flag was ripped out of his hands.

An old man gets assaulted by Antifa and has his American flag ripped from his hands and thrown to the ground. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/vgugrVVMF4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

In another, a man claiming to be just taking pictures and with no political affiliation was allegedly assaulted with an unknown substance in his face.

“Death is coming to your doorstep”



Man taking pictures who claims no political allegiance claims to have assaulted by Antifa by pepper spray: pic.twitter.com/lL6wbCVBdJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

Another video shows a man and a young girl being forcibly expunged from the event. The man, wearing a helmet and carrying a small shield, was chased away by the roaming Antifa mob, along with the young girl.

A large antifa mob chase & attack a man & a young girl who got separated from the others. No police. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/erceCRVnad — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Another video shows what appears to be more Antifa mobsters chasing and damaging school buses.

Antifa attacks people on a bus. They try to pull them out and hit them with a hammer. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/JSkCE1Vrcy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Another video shows an Antifa member attempting to take away a M.A.G.A. hat from someone in the crowd. A tense situation breaks out between one Antifa member, and another counter-protester.

Antifa steals a MAGA hat from someone. A concerned citizen tries to intervene: “The hatred is not embedded within us, it’s created.” pic.twitter.com/KqC966dMIS — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

In another clip, a mob chases down a man in a blue hat and a fight with weapons ensues.

No police in sight as antifa mob descends on men. A fight involving weapons breaks out. Video courtesy of @TPostMillennial. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/ddbHB7gwCx — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

The police declared a civil disturbance and attempted to enforce an order to disperse, but were unsuccessful and had to retreat.

Portland police have failed to enforce the order to disperse and are retreating yet again. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/spy0eNVtA3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

As police retreated, Antifa took over the intersection of SW Park Avenue and Yamhill Street and started a block party. With pure chaos on the street, a cyclist had swerve to avoid an Antifa person on a scooter and was seriously injured.