Wilson-Raybould recorded conversation while facing pressure over SNC-Lavalin

For more up to date information regarding Jody Wilson-Raybould’s secret audio recording, click here.



As reported by the CBC, new materials submitted to the House of Commons Justice Committee show that former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded at least one of the tense conversations at the heart of the whole #LavScam affair.

Previously, Prime Minister Trudeau said that Wison-Raybould’s resignation from cabinet was a result of an “erosion of trust” between her and the Prime Minister’s Office.

A recording of one of the crucial conversations during the time period of “inappropriate pressure” from the PMO on Wilson-Raybould would give greater insight into where exactly that trust broke down.

The audio, or at least a transcript of it, is expected to be released later today, along with the other materials Wilson-Raybould gave the committee earlier this week.

BREAKING: Submissions made to the Justice Committee indicate Jody Wilson-Raybould has audio recording that is relevant to the SNC-Lavalin affair https://t.co/DMYBzOKECD — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) March 29, 2019

Many on Twitter were quick to react to the news, with longtime National Post columnist Andrew Coyne summing it all up in his typical dose of bite sized wit.

Lordy there are tapes. — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) March 29, 2019

Other pundits, like Jon Kay of Quillette, compared the news to the situation at Wilfred Laurier, when Lindsay Shepherd recorded her now infamous meeting with Nathan Rambukkana, Adria Joel, and Herbert Pimlott.

The Liberal chair of the Justice Committee, Anthony Housefather, tweeted that the materials would be made publicly available later this afternoon.

In response to media. The entire submission from @Puglaas will be made public on Justice Committee website about 45 minutes after translation complete. Press gallery will get heads up. No redactions have been made by Committee. Best estimate of time is late afternoon. — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) March 29, 2019

Update: Global News is reporting that, according to a “source with knowledge of the matter” the recording will be made public.

#BREAKING: Jody Wilson-Raybould submitted an audio file of a recorded conversation on the SNC-Lavalin affair to the House of Commons justice committee. #cdnpoli https://t.co/5EpfTP9lb8 — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) March 29, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.