Businesses evacuated after Hamilton bomb threat

The Centre on Barton received clearance by the Hamilton police after a suspicious package was identified.



The package was found early Tuesday morning, in a mall parking lot and businesses in the vicinity were evacuated.

Subsequent to the discovery, and as a precautionary measure, Barton Street East was closed off between Ottawa Street North and Kenilworth Avenue North.



Law enforcement responded in force; bringing a K9 unit and several bomb squad officers.



Police scanned the package, before rendering it “safe” and destroying it. No businesses were directly targeted and no threats were received.

Different province, same threat

A polling station in PEI faced a similar bomb threat today, according to the Toronto Star. Sergeant Leanna Butler of the RCMP said a note was found in a church that is currently being used as a voting station.

Elections PEI has stated that voting will resume at the Assumption Parish Centre at 7:30 local time.

