Calgary becomes city with highest unemployment in Canada

A recent report by Statistics Canada has found that Calgary has the highest rate of unemployment out of 33 metropolitan areas surveyed.

The city has reached a new high of 7.6 per cent unemployment in February, climbing 0.3 percentage points since January.

The new high has placed Calgary at the top of the unemployment list, beating out St. John’s, Newfoundland.

In terms of job growth, the province of Alebrta has seen 3,800 new jobs enter the economy. In comparison, this job growth has been relatively flat and “virtually unchanged from the previous month and on a year-over-year basis.”

Despite this, Canada has seen an overwhelming upward trend in job growth. Statistics Canada recently reported that Canada has gained 369,000 jobs over the last 12 months. This employment growth was largely driven by the Province of Ontario, under the leadership of Premier Doug Ford.