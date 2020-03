Some stories highlight the worst in humanity.

According to ABC news, Glendale police have charged 32-year-old Richard Smallets for attempted murder, after video showed he had purposefully set a homeless mans cardboard box on fire, while the man was asleep inside.

Smallets then waited to capture photos as the individual helplessly tried to douse the flames using water bottles.

The individual remains in custody under $1 million bail, and the intent behind the attack is not yet known.