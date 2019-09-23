Culture

Callouts backfire for progressive “sweetheart”

It seemed like a perfect gotcha moment. Lyz Lenz, author, journalist, celebrated call-out culture cultist, had “Creepy Uncle” Joe Biden against the rails.
It seemed like a perfect gotcha moment. Lyz Lenz, author, journalist, celebrated call-out culture cultist, had “Creepy Uncle” Joe Biden against the rails.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
4 mins read

It seemed like a perfect gotcha moment. Lyz Lenz, author, journalist, celebrated call-out culture cultist, had “Creepy Uncle” Joe Biden against the rails. It was at the LGBTQ presidential forum at Coe College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Lenz, a writer for the Cedar Rapids Gazette, had a heated exchange with Biden, where he revealed his misunderstanding of the difference between biological sex and gender. When it was through, Biden called Lenz a “sweetheart.” The nerve of the guy! Lenz took to Twitter to tell the world about it.

Lenz got some instant support. Articles backing her up and trouncing Biden came from Vox, Rolling Stone, Jezebel, and The New York Times. They all mentioned the sweetheart moment, noting that it was basically condescending and dismissive. Just another moment that supposedly proved the pattern of Biden being problematic.

After all, this is a presidential election, and no one but Trump is allowed to have a personality. Democratic candidates are all supposed to have the same goals then posit different ways of getting there and we voters are meant to decide which way we think is the most direct.

Throughout the thread of support for Lenz’s deft handling of “Creepy Uncle Joe,” some dissenting voices began to pop up. Apparently, while she was up there noticing Biden’s tone and vocab, other people were noticing hers. And things quickly turned ugly for Lenz.

She went from calling out Biden to being called out herself. Apparently, it was noticed that the way she asked Senator Kamala Harris a question about making sure inmates in federal prisons have access to trans surgeries and the way she asked Senator Elizabeth Warren a question about making sure inmates have access to trans surgeries, showed that Lenz was racist.

The questions weren’t about whether or not inmates of people on medicare should have their gender-affirming surgeries funded, but why Harris and Warren had ever thought they shouldn’t be. Lenz asked Harris how she thought trans people could ever trust her, after her refusal to back gender-affirming surgeries for prison populations, while her question to Warren was basically, how do we get other people to agree that these surgeries should be taxpayer-funded? The argument is that she grilled Harris, but lobbed a softball to Warren. The internet decided that this could only be explained by racism.

Lenz has a history of calling people out, and acting malicious online. She wrote a damaging profile of Tucker Carlson, decrying him for, among other things, shouting while he said he was just talking loudly. She goes on to say that “Carlson’s PR person was concerned about silencing, too. [The PR rep] demanded that Carlson be able to respond to every criticism in this piece. And then, if the people who made those criticisms had a response, that Carlson be able to respond to that.” Clearly Lenz didn’t think this was reasonable, because she didn’t acquiesce.

She piled onto author Stephen Elliott after he was listed on the “Shitty Men in Media List” for anonymous and completely untested allegations, saying that he made her feel uncomfortable. Feeling uncomfortable is a crime now, if you’re keeping track, and whoever made you feel uncomfy deserves to be publicly humiliated. When Bari Weiss wrote about Elliott’s plight in The New York Times, Lenz held a grudge that she wasn’t invited to comment despite the fact that it was a straight opinion piece and wasn’t even about her. She tweeted out her anger about it over a year later. Apparently, what’s good for the goose is not good for the gander.

It’s not a surprise that she pledges allegiance to another social justice grifter, Lauren Duca, who recently was called out by Buzzfeed of all places for blatant careerism and pedagogical incompetence.

These writers do not want a revolution unless they’re leading the charge.

Lenz went from calling out Vice President Joe Biden to being called out herself for racism, all within about two hours. She’s clearly comfortable with the format of public shaming, seeing as she’s engaged in it a couple of times. Perhaps she knows the right way to respond to this kind of mobbing, since she’s been on the other side of it, and presumably knows what it takes to call off the dogs. Or maybe not. Callout culture will always take down those who participate in it; it’s just a matter of when.

Culture
Opinion
Cancel Culture
Political Correctness
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations