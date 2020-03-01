Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Insane article promotes coronavirus as a force to fight climate change

In a new white-hot take in The Times, Ed Conway tells us that the coronavirus has an upside: it will kill off old people who don’t believe in climate change

Christian rapper Zuby suspended from Twitter for saying ‘ok dude’

Christian rapper Zuby was suspended from Twitter for tweeting “ok dude.” The charge was misgendering, and it was levelled by a “pronoun enforcer.”

Twitter is not to be trusted when it comes to misinformation

Twitter is working out ways to combat misinformation, but the truth is that Twitter is the last place to trust when it comes to the truth.

Ricky Gervais blasts Natalie Portman’s privileged activism

Ricky Gervais brilliantly mocked Natalie Portman’s pricey Dior “protest dress” with golden embroidered names of “oppressed” women directors.

Legendary journalist Christie Blatchford dead at 68

Canada has lost its voice of reason. At 68-years-old, National Post writer and national treasure Christie Blatchford was taken from us too soon.

CBC asks if Paw Patrol is capitalist propaganda

Six adorable, daring puppies making daring rescues—you would have to be a fool to not love Paw Patrol. That’s where our state broadcaster CBC comes in!

The Iowa caucuses prove that the DNC is broken

The Democratic National Committee had one job and they couldn’t even do that. Watching them behave this way erodes what little trust their base had left.

Joaquin Phoenix went from being the Joker to being a joke

Joaquin Phoenix thinks that he’s part of the problem, and he used his acceptance speech at the BAFTAs to say so. He did, of course, keep his award.

The Washington Post reinstates reporter—she immediately tries to cancel her boss

What’s the first thing you do when you get your job back? If you’re Felicia Sonmez, you try to cancel your boss, of course.

The Washington Post cancelled its number one canceller

Felicia Sonmez has been suspended by The Washington Post. The thing is, Sonmez is one of the architects of the cancel culture that currently plagues us.

Twitter reactions to Kobe’s death reveal the worst elements of our culture

Twitter was ground zero for people who used the Kobe Bryant tragedy to further their own agendas and trash their ideological opponents.

Lauren Duca is more toxic than masculinity

Claiming that America is a white supremacist patriarchal oligarchy, Lauren Duca says that only a woman can save America.

It turns out Meghan Markle did not visit a Vancouver women’s centre

It was widely reported that Meghan Markle visited Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre on Tuesday. It turns out she didn’t.

Record store embraces censorship, bans Morrissey

Yet another woke record store has decided to ban British pop icon Morrissey from its shelves. But Morrissey’s music will prevail. It always does.

