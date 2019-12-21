Opinion

Can Canadian student unions be fixed?

Student unions across the country have faced expense and harassment scandals. It’s time they had more accountability.
Student unions across the country have faced expense and harassment scandals. It’s time they had more accountability.
Jonathan Bradley Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) is going through a scandal, and it highlights how toxic Canadian student unions have become.

The scandal started when notices of impeachment were served to vice president equity Naja Pereira, vice president education Kwaku Agyemang, and vice president operations Augustine Onuh by student groups director James Fotak. The notices stated that they broke RSU bylaw 4.3, which requires executives to work a full 40-hour workweek throughout their term.

Pereira resigned before the Board of Directors could vote on her impeachment, citing the work environment in the RSU as “an unhealthy and damaging one.” Agyemang was not impeached. Onuh was impeached for missed hours and claims of harassment found by the board’s oversight committee.

President Vanessa Henry was given a notice of impeachment by vice president of marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner, but it was not tabled. Anderson-Gardner resigned before she could table the motion, claiming the RSU was a “toxic work environment.” Anderson-Gardner cited  recent issues relating to a non-Indigenous student singing “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas at an RSU event and a statement sent about the incident that not all executives agreed on as evidence of a toxic work environment.

This is the second scandal for the RSU this year. Former president Ram Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account. The credit card statement, which was addressed to Ganesh, included questionable exorbitant purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge and restaurants.

This is not exclusively a Ryerson problem, as there are student unions across Canada that have gone through similar scandals.

Former University of Toronto Students’ Union (UTSU) executive director Sandy Hudson allegedly engaged in civil fraud by paying herself a $247,726.40 severance package in 2015. The UTSU sued Hudson, and they settled out of court in 2017, with Hudson repaying some of the funds but not admitting to theft or fraud.

Former Student Federation of the University of Ottawa president Rizki Rachiq resigned amid fraud allegations in 2018. Rachiq was accused of spending student fees on a $950 pair of eyeglasses from Albert Optical, $609.37 at Louis Vuitton, $498.30 at J’aime Coiffure, a hair salon in Montreal, and $338.28 at Audi Lauzon.

The people involved with these student unions are failing to represent students. Nevertheless, it is possible to fix student unions if significant changes are made.

One way that student unions can improve is implementing more internal controls. The RSU credit card scandal was able to happen because that year’s executive team fired the general manager their first day in office. The RSU did not hire another general manager, which permitted them to use the student union credit card how they wanted, without any oversight.

Internal controls that could have prevented this incident include prohibiting the executive team from firing their general manager or allowing them to, but requiring universities to conduct audits of their student unions’ credit cards until one is hired. These internal controls would ensure that executives are not wasting students’ money.

Student unions can be fixed if they stop worshipping at the altar of political correctness. Most students see rampant political correctness as suffocating and lead to top priorities being irrelevant, petty problems.

Most students are not concerned about a non-Indigenous student singing “Colors of the Wind”. Average students would love it if student unions prioritized issues that mattered to them.

Student unions have to commit to reaching out to students. The 2019 RSU election saw the lowest voter turnout in five years. The 2019 UTSU election saw a 4.2 percent voter turnout among students.

Students might not be voting because they have become apathetic to student politics. Candidates in student politics elections have to listen to the issues students are facing, and they have to promise to assist them. Students might be incentivized to vote if they feel their leaders care about them and will address their issues.

Student politics across Canada right now is rife with abuse, but that can be changed. Student leaders have to remember that student unions should be serving students, not themselves.

Opinion
Ryerson University
Student Unions
University Of Ottawa
University Of Toronto
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature