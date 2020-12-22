Jonathan Bradley

a day ago

Top 5 books for a conservative deep dive this holiday season

Here are five conservative books people should definitely read this holiday season.

Jonathan Bradley
8 days ago

Ford government starts 'Support Local' marketing campaign

“Support Local” is a marketing campaign designed to instill a sense of pride of place and encourage people to safely be a tourist in their own communities.

Jonathan Bradley
14 days ago

Academy Award winning black Republican to take on Newsom in CA gubernatorial race

"I've seen enough of California's decline under Gavin Newsom," said Webber in a tweet. "I am officially running against Gavin Newsom to be the next Governor of California."

Jonathan Bradley
a month ago

Ontario one step closer to permanent daylight time

The Ontario government said the change will be on pause if the bill is passed. Modifications will not be made until Quebec and New York pass similar bills.

Jonathan Bradley
a month ago

NYC hotels ordered to pay $500 million to employees who lost work during COVID-19

New York City hotel owners have to pay $500 million to employees who lost work because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Bradley
a month ago

Premier Kenney urged to ignore 'fearmongering' doctors calling for more lockdown measures

The JCCF said in the press release these lockdown measures violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by restricting people’s ability to move, travel, associate, assemble, and worship.

Jonathan Bradley
a month ago

Ford government to build tiny houses for homeless veterans

The veterans’ village will be constructed from prefabricated modular housing.

Jonathan Bradley
2 months ago

McCloskey's sue over photo of them defending their St. Louis home

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers in their 60s, filed a lawsuit against Bill Greenblatt, a photographer at United Press International.

Jonathan Bradley
2 months ago

GM to bring back pickup truck production to Oshawa

This announcement comes after GM reached a tentative contract agreement with Unifor.

Jonathan Bradley
2 months ago

Top five Republican campaign ads from the 2020 election cycle

These ads are for House of Representatives, state senate, and gubernatorial races. Here the five best Republican ads from the 2020 election cycle.

Jonathan Bradley
2 months ago

Ford government invests $550 million to improve schools

The Ford government is putting $550 million towards building and upgrading schools they say will deliver modern, state-of-the-art classrooms and licensed child care spaces.

Jonathan Bradley
2 months ago

Toronto COVID-19 enforcement team cracks down during Thanksgiving weekend

Toronto's COVID-19 enforcement team conducted compliance checks on establishments in Toronto throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.

Jonathan Bradley
3 months ago

Yaniv drops complaints against Vancouver salons

Serial human rights complainant Jessica Yaniv has ended two lawsuits against Vancouver beauty salons.

Jonathan Bradley
3 months ago

Ford government reveals $2.8 BILLION COVID-19 fall response initiative

Premier Doug Ford said the plan, called “Keeping Ontarians Safe: Preparing for Future Waves of COVID-19,” will enable Ontario to identify, prevent, and respond to surges and waves of the virus to protect the health and safety of people in the province.

Jonathan Bradley
3 months ago

New report blasts Canadian student unions and universities for anti-free speech stances

Twenty-three student unions were given at least one F this year, which almost doubled from 13 last year.

Jonathan Bradley

