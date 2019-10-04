Canada doesn’t need Communist China apologists

There’s a growing trend in Canada, and it should disturb every Canadian:

People living in our country who support Communist China, and are increasingly emboldened to attack, demonize, and harass Canadians who support Hong Kong and defend freedom.

As you can see in the videos below, things are happening in our country that should never be allowed.

And… a video was just shared with me about the nationalists throwing water and then rubbing out the chalk writing and signs with their feet.



Note the physical confrontation.



UBC – take note, this is on campus.



More happenings from today coming: pic.twitter.com/TD4wAgzN7O — Kevin Huang｜黃儀軒 (@yskevinhuang) October 2, 2019

More videos coming in:



@ UBC – the nationalists chanting "take off [your] masks". I heard this at the Vancouver City-Hall back in August as well.



No, masks are to keep self and family safe. CCP is known to make political dissidents 'disappear' + doxxing. pic.twitter.com/ysaisVYiiC — Kevin Huang｜黃儀軒 (@yskevinhuang) October 2, 2019

Wow. They are shouting at someone who speaks mandarin for supporting the pro-Hong Kong side. Basically calling them a traitor as mandarin is the national (read: colonial) language of Mainland China.



From source: the pro-HK mandarin speaker was trying to ease the situation. pic.twitter.com/VO6XnxOfcB — Kevin Huang｜黃儀軒 (@yskevinhuang) October 2, 2019

Another video/view of the Pro-CCP Chinese nationalists destroying the wall: pic.twitter.com/Sjqn6Febv2 — Kevin Huang｜黃儀軒 (@yskevinhuang) October 2, 2019

What you are witnessing in the videos above is people within our country acting as agents for Communist China, intimidating people who support Canadian values and the rights we cherish as Canadians.

This must not be allowed.

These supporters of Communist China don’t have the right to intimidate, harass, threaten, and tear down the signs of people expressing a different view.

And this goes even further.

Our “leaders” must begin speaking out against this.

Communist China’s ruthless government is doing everything possible to influence and dominate politics around the world, and anyone who facilitates that effort is showing profound disloyalty to Canada.

The reality is, if someone wants to support Communist China, they should be encouraged to book a plane ticket, leave our country, and go live in the Communist State they love so much.

This represents a stark failure of integration, as it seems there are a growing number of people in our country who have a loyalty to a foreign state—a state that is treating Canada like garbage and is opposed to the values we hold dear.

The biggest victims of this are the many Canadians who came here from China because they wanted to live freely, have the right to express themselves, and live a better life. That is who our leaders should be standing up for, and they should never be allowed to be threatened or intimidated for expressing their rights as Canadians.

It’s as simple as this: If someone wants to live in Communist China, get on a damn plane and go live there, don’t bring that authoritarian garbage mindset into our country.