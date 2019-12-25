Canada doesn’t need two Liberal Parties

Canada already has a political party that supports carbon taxes, expanding the managerial bureaucracy, giving more of our tax dollars to foreign countries, shackling the economy with endless regulations, taking rights away from law-abiding gun owners while ignoring gang crime, endlessly increasing immigration levels without debate, showing weakness towards China, serving the elitist political and corporate class at the expense of Canadians, and sacrificing our own energy sector at the altar of virtue-signalling.

That party is called the Liberal Party.

They already govern the country, and the results are increasingly disastrous, as Canada’s economy weakens, our national unity crumbles, and political division reaches unprecedented levels.

And yet, much of the establishment media pundits seem to think that Canada needs another Liberal Party.

Case in point, the effort to push Jean Charest as Conservative leader, and the advice calling on the Conservatives to stop defending law-abiding gun owners and stop opposing the carbon tax.

Democracy really only matters if there are actual choices. After all, tons of countries have “elections” without being democratic. In those countries, you get to pick from a pre-approved list of candidates who all agree on everything, and are all beholden to the same power structure.

Sure, you get to vote, but there is ZERO chance of your vote changing anything.

And, if the establishment elites get their way, that’s what Canada will become.

If Canada’s “Conservative” Party ends up as a party that supports the carbon tax, demonizes law-abiding gun owners, hurts our own energy sector, concentrates power in the elitist bureaucracy, refuses to even discuss immigration, and gives more of our money to foreign countries, then what is the point of having a “Conservative Party?”

There would simply be two Liberal parties, and Canadians would be denied any real choice.

The fact is that the elites don’t believe Canadian Conservatives deserve a voice.

The Conservative base, most heavily concentrated in the West and Rural Ontario, represents a huge slice of the country, far bigger than the base of the NDP, Greens, and Bloc.

Yet, the elites believe the Conservative base must be silenced, and they have contempt and even hatred for the base.

Their effort to turn the Conservative Party into another Liberal Party is an expression of that contempt, and it risks wiping out what’s left of Canada’s democracy.

Our elections must offer us a real choice, and that means having real options. And that’s why the Conservative Party must remain a unique organization that offers something other parties don’t.

Canada is already suffering under the Liberal Party. The last thing we need is another one.

