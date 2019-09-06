Business & Finance

Canada employment boom led by Ontario and Quebec — 81,000 more workers in August

Overall, in August, Canada saw an 81,000 increase in employment.
Overall, in August, Canada saw an 81,000 increase in employment.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A new Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada shows a major boom in employment led by the provinces of Ontario and Quebec between August 2018 and August 2019.

According to StatsCan¸ employment has increased by 471,000. Both full and part-time work has increased by 306,000 (2 per cent increase) and 165,000 (4.8 per cent increase) respectively.

In August 2019 alone, employment in Ontario increased by 58,000, all in part-time work. These gains were led by wholesale and retail trade, reports StatsCan. Over the year, employment in Ontario alone has grown by 250,000, a 3.5 per cent increase; however, this is believed to be so substantial because August 2018 was a low point in employment.

“Employment in Quebec rose for the second consecutive month, up 20,000 in August. There were gains in a number of industries, led by finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing,” reports StatsCan.

The unemployment rate was little changed at 4.7%, the lowest rate in the province since comparable data became available in 1976, and the lowest amongst all provinces in August. Compared with 12 months earlier, employment in Quebec increased by 112,000 (+2.6%).”

The other three provinces that saw a notable increase in employment are Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Employment in Manitoba is up 5,200, Saskatchewan’s workforce increased by 2,800 in August, and New Brunswick saw a 2,300 increase in employment.

Significant increases were seen in three major industries, these being finance, insurance, and real estate (rental and leasing). 22,000 new jobs were created in August, with year-over-year gains of 46,000. The increases in August were seen primarily in Ontario and Quebec.

Additionally, after two months of little change, Canada saw a growth of 17,000 in professional, scientific, and technical services in August, primarily in B.C. Year-over-year gains are 109,000 (7.4 per cent), making this the fastest growing sector in the country.

One industry that is down is business, building, and other support services, with 22,000 fewer workers in these industries, primarily due to declines seen in Ontario and B.C.

The number of private-sector employees has also increased substantially over the year, with an increase of 394,000 between August 2018 and August 2019.

“The economy added 81,100 jobs last month, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa, versus expectations for a gain of about 20,000,” writes BNN Bloomberg. “It’s the seventh largest monthly gain in records going back to 1976. Canada has now added 471,300 jobs over the past 12 months, the most in a year since 2003.”

Overall, in August, Canada saw an 81,000 increase in employment.

All of this is good news. However, there is some disagreement regarding how long or sustainable this growth will be. As mentioned earlier, part of the reason this growth is so substantial compared to 2018 is because of prior stagnation in various industries.

According to BNN Bloomberg, the report reaffirms expectations of the Bank of Canada, who believe that the increase in employment indicates “a certain amount of resilience to global trade headwinds, giving the central bank ammunition to buck the global easing trend.”

Such resilience, if true, would be very desirable for the country, as some believe that we’re overdue for a major recession, which is expected to hit sometime in 2020.

“If the Bank of Canada was on the fence about cutting rates in October, today’s jobs numbers might be one further push towards standing pat,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Markets, said in a note to investors.

However, other experts are less optimistic, citing contradictory indicators such as the ongoing trade war and the slow recovery from the last recession.

“There’s just too much contradictory data floating around right now and I do think that rates are going to come down, but not this round,” said Ian Lee, faculty chair at Carleton’s Sprott School of Business, joining a number of experts who fear a coming recession.

“First of all there’s the Trade War with China, and we’re collateral damage in that and we’ve had the longest recovery in our history, and in American history. 10 years is the last recession and the average according to people who date the cycles is around five years, so this recovery is double the norm.”

A recent statement from BoC said that this recent growth “exceeded the Bank’s July expectation, although some of this strength is expected to be temporary.” From this and the above statements, it isn’t clear whether the BoC will be cutting rates to brace for a recession, but it is likely that the current rates of growth may decline.

Business & Finance
Canadian News
Ontario
Quebec
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

The CRA spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

Most Read Business & Finance

1.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans

Canadians are finding loopholes to avoid paying for one of the expensive domestic smart phone plans in Canada from carriers like Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans
2.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
3.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity
4.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
5.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family

The company later said the reason they didn’t pay their loans back was that they didn’t achieve specific targets. In other words, the subsidiary failed, and the Irvings don’t want to cover their losses.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family
6.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades

Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
7.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister
8.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus