Canada extends military missions in Iraq and Ukraine

Canada has extended its military involvement in both Iraq and Ukraine.

Military aid was supposed to have expired at the end of March but now Canadian troops will remain in Ukraine until 2022 and in Iraq until 2021.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, the number of troops currently stationed in the Eastern European country will not change. Currently there are approximately 200 Canadians serving in the Ukrainian war theater.

Canada is also currently involved in a NATO led mission in Latvia with 500 members of the Armed Forces currently training there.

In Iraq, 500 members of the military will also remain in the Middle Eastern nation to battle Islamic extremism and various terrorist factions, including the remnants of ISIS/ISIL.