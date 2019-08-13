Opinion

Canada is at a crossroads when it comes to China

We are at a crossroad in how we think about our relationship with China. Many elites and self-identified “experts” on China have failed to predict recent developments. Yet, many of the same people continue to advise a course that has failed to deliver results in the past.
We are at a crossroad in how we think about our relationship with China. Many elites and self-identified “experts” on China have failed to predict recent developments. Yet, many of the same people continue to advise a course that has failed to deliver results in the past.
Garnett Genuis Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Disclosure: Garnett Genuis MP is the Conservative Member of Parliament for the riding of Sherwood Park – Fort Saskatchewan.

We are at a crossroad in how we think about our relationship with China. Many elites and self-identified “experts” on China have failed to predict recent developments. Yet, many of the same people continue to advise a course that has failed to deliver results in the past.

Our current government started their tenure in office hoping for a very close relationship with China, and yet our relations are now at the lowest point in decades. So we need to think more fundamentally about what we are doing wrong and what we can do differently.

The common story about relations with China is to emphasize the importance of “face” in Chinese culture, and therefore to assume that the best way to have good relations ‎is to make sure that the Chinese government does not “lose face.”

To avoid causing them to lose face, the logic often is, we must avoid any kind of direct or public confrontation.

Those who emphasize this dimension seem to ignore the way in which we lose face in the eyes of Chinese officials by backing down and avoiding confrontation and thus look weak and malleable.

Another assumption often made is that we simply have to be positive and constructive in our relations with the Chinese government, and that goodwill on our side will then be matched by goodwill on‎ theirs.

But it is silly to assume that someone will treat you in the same way you treat them – in reality, someone’s own nature and past actions are a much better predictor of their future behaviour than your behaviour towards them. Goodwill towards China’s leadership has not been met by goodwill in response.

It has only been met by more aggressive and strident demands and more aggressive action when demands are not met.

Perhaps it is time to try out a different frame—to consider that China’s government views our country through a cold self-interest calculation. If we give an inch, they will take a mile, instead of giving an inch in return.

So perhaps we need to make sure we don’t ever give an inch – and do a better job of standing our ground and pushing back when bullied. Perhaps we will do better if we think less about helping them avoid losing face, and more about not losing face ourselves.

It is an odd national pathology here in Canada that some like to describe their own country as “small,” and therefore under-rate our capacity to defend our interests.

We aren’t small—we are the 10th largest economy in the world, we have the second greatest landmass, we have an abundance of natural resources, and we are a member of the G7.

China doesn’t trade with us because they like us – they trade with us because we have things they want. They will push and bully, and those actions can hurt our economy—but we have the capacity to also push back, and when we do it hurts their economy.

I suspect that we could do a much better job getting to resolutions on key irritants if we clearly projected strength and if we were willing to take appropriate countermeasures in every case to protect our own economic and security interests.

We are not so “small” as to not have the capacity to take a stand that protects Canadian producers, Canadians living abroad, Canadians’ security and privacy, and Canadian institutions like universities who are at risk of undue influence by the Chinese government.

It is also common in public discussions about China to set up a false choice around human rights and commercial interests—either we stand up for human rights or we sacrifice them in order to get trade access. However, it may well be that we cannot truly advance our commercial interests without taking human rights seriously.

After all, if a government has a record of violence and injustice in dealings with its own people, can it really be trusted to be fair in its commercial dealings?

The Chinese state has increased its mistreatment of Uyghurs in recent years, consigning a growing number to concentration camps. They ignore their own commitments with respect to the one-country two systems doctrine in Hong Kong and they are ignoring international law in the South China Sea.

Recognizing the link between injustice at home and injustice in commercial dealings, we should understand that addressing human rights and seeking improvements in political structures is not just good for people in China, it also makes commerce more viable.

The current low point in Canada-China relations should force a fundamental rethink, and a shift towards a new approach which stands a much better chance of achieving meaningful results.

In the short term, withdrawal from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a WTO challenge, and retaliatory tariffs would be a good way to show the Chinese government that we actually mean business.

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Canada
China
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature