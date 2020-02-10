Garnett Genuis

Racial minorities targeted in ad for population control

Whether in Canada or in the global south, we should have no part in policies, programs, or organizations which seek intentionally to push non-white women to have fewer children.

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Amendments to Medical Assistance in Dying laws would remove safeguards that protect patients from ending life without thoroughly contemplated consent.

On Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization

China needs to stop playing politics and allow Taiwan to be part of the World Health Organization so there is a safer coordinated international response.

Canadian Conservatives need a rethink on criminal justice policy

The Conservative Party of Canada should rethink its approach to the criminal justice system during the leadership race.

Freedom of conscience needs to be protected in Canada

The Alberta government is looking to protect a doctor’s right to do their job without going against their conscience.

Canada’s democracy needs more clash

Good debates need “clash”, something Canada’s Parliament is sorely lacking these days.

Marriage advice is easy to give if you don’t have the experience

I find the story of Joshua Harris intriguing. In 1997 a young man in his early 20s wrote a popular book on dating called “I Kissed Dating Goodbye”.

Canada is at a crossroads when it comes to China

We are at a crossroad in how we think about our relationship with China. Many elites and self-identified “experts” on China have failed to predict recent developments. Yet, many of the same people continue to advise a course that has failed to deliver results in the past.

Cross-cultural outreach is important for Conservatives

Liberals are often that caricature of “curry in a hurry” —showing up at the event to eat the food and take the photo, but failing to act on the concerns that they hear.

Liberals need to respect diversity of opinion on abortion

Clearly pro-lifers and pro-choicers are both welcome in the Conservative Party. And, they have more in common than you might think.

GENUIS: Beware the new McCarthyism of the progressive left

The left should be challenged for its increasingly McCarthyist approach, but conservative parties have to be sensitive to this as well. We should be wary of indulging the McCarthyist instincts of the left every time we face an accusation.

GENUIS: What we must do in the wake of the New Zealand terror attack

After the New Zealand attack, it is clear that more must be done to effectively combat bigotry, to fight terrorism, and to facilitate greater dialogue.

Genuis: Alternative history, the failures of communism, and the success of Taiwan

Taiwan is, in that sense, a living and breathing alternative history. It is China without communism – what China would have been if the civil war had gone differently.

GENUIS: Faith, politics, and competing worldviews.

In that sense every politician is religious - it's simply a question of which god they serve.

GENUIS: In memory of Bruce Kyereh-Addo

Bruce went on to work at the Alberta legislature, for the Government of BC, for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, and most recently as the Director of Operations to the Ontario Minister of the Environment. He kept moving up, while always being on the move

