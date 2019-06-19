Canada took in more refugees than any other country in 2018: UN

The United Nations has released a report that reveals that “Canada admitted the largest number of resettled refugees last year and had the second highest rate of refugees who gained citizenship,” according to the Canadian Press.

Tune in to @CBCNews Network at 11:30 a.m. ET to hear from @JAGhedini of @Refugees as she discusses this year's #GlobalTrendsReport and the record-high number of forcibly displaced people around the world. pic.twitter.com/SzAVEDWOF8 — UNHCR Canada (@UNHCRCanada) June 19, 2019

UNHCR reports that Canada welcomed 28,100 of the total 92,400 refugees that were resettled throughout 25 countries throughout the world in 2018.

18,000 of the 28,100 refugees became Canadian citizens in 2018.

According to CP, “UNHCR Canada’s senior resettlement officer Michael Casasola says Canada has been a leader on welcoming refugees, but worries that asylum seekers may become a punching bag issue during this fall’s federal election.”