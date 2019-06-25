Canada lost 16,000 jobs in May: ADP National Employment Report

According to the ADP Canada National Employment Report, the country lost 16,000 jobs in the month of May.

Most of the jobs lost were in construction and the service sector.

According to ADP, 11,200 jobs were lost in construction, 5,800 in education and 5,700 in other services among others.

It is unclear how the loss in construction employment will effect residential investment and the housing market.

In total payrolls have dropped 0.10% from the month April. The statistic is particularly worrying because historically employment has typically gone up for the month.

The Liberals, who ran on vast infrastructure investment have yet to comment on the current slowdown in construction across the country.