Canada needs a patriotic PM, not a “global citizen”

Leading a country requires loyalty and favouritism.

Particularly, loyalty to your own nation, and favouritism towards your own citizens.

By seeking to lead a nation, you are sending a clear signal that you want to represent a specific group of people, people who reside within the borders of the nation you wish to govern.

The contrast to that would be a job in the United Nations.

Someone who seeks to work for the UN or an international group is sending a message that they seek to prioritize the interests of people all around the world, rather than focusing on a specific country.

Of course, both of those things are fine, and those are choices that people must be free to make in a democratic nation.

However, when someone seeks to lead a nation yet acts like they’re working for the UN, that’s when we have a problem—because there is a clear conflict between a leader who is patriotic and focused on their nation, and a leader who is a “global citizen,” and is focused on the world.

As I said at the outset, a true national leader must show favouritism towards their own citizens, rather than those who are not citizens of the country.

There are often times when Canada’s interests can conflict with the interests of other nations. In those situations, it is the job of the PM to ensure that Canada’s interests prevail above all else.

It is also the responsibility of a true national leader to avoid international virtue signalling that does nothing except hurt our country for the benefit of others.

For example, the Trudeau government knows that the carbon tax on Canadians will do nothing to impact global emissions. It simply won’t.

However, by slamming Canadians with a carbon tax, the Trudeau Liberals get to attend all their international conferences and UN meetings, and talk about how they are “global citizens” who are “all in it together” with other countries.

Unfortunately, countries like China aren’t “all in it together” with us, and acting like a “global citizen” when other countries are focused on their own interest is incredibly destructive and dangerous.

There are times when toughness is required, times when leaders must recognize that Canada is in a hostile world and that we have to fight for our interests.

And at the core, there is a fundamental contradiction between being a “global citizen” and being a patriotic leader.

As the world becomes a more ruthless and divided place, Canada needs leaders who are Patriots focused on the needs of our own Canadian Citizens above all else.