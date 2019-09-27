Canada sees its first confirmed case of vaping-related lung illness

Health professionals have become increasingly concerned over the rise of vaping-related lung illnesses. Until now, it appeared to be a U.S. problem, with the death toll rising from 8 to 13 over the last two weeks, with a now staggering 805 hospitalizations. However, doctors in Quebec have now confirmed the first case of a vaping-related lung illness in Canada.

According to Global News, Health Canada had previously left a case in London, Ontario unconfirmed as of last Thursday. That case emerged in early September and involved a teenager who had used e-cigarettes daily and had to be put on life-support and use a respirator.

“The individual was using e-cigarettes at least daily,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health.

“We have information about the brand used.”

While, in that case, it wasn’t clear whether it was from vaping or the use of a specific brand, the case in Quebec has now been confirmed as vaping related.

“Following the confirmation of this first case in Quebec, it is necessary to reiterate the importance of remaining vigilant,” said Dr. Horacio Arruda, the director of public health, in a statement.

In this most recent case, the victim is also a teen who uses e-cigarettes regularly. The province and its health professionals have since begun issuing warnings about the danger of frequent vaping.