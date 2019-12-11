Canada to face extreme cold and deep freeze this week

Large chunks of the nation will be facing extreme cold alongside a deep freeze this week.

Temperatures could hit the low -20s C, which, combined with wind, creates a wind chill approaching -40 C, a strong cold front spreads arctic air south and eath through Quebec, Ontario, and the Atlantic.

The weather condition has in turn forced Environment Canada to issue snowfall, wind, and extreme cold warnings in many parts of the nation.

