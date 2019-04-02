Canada warns its citzens ​amidst Brexit uncertainty

As tensions escalate due to uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the Canadian government has issued a statement for its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution when travelling to the United Kingdom.



More “no” votes



Canada’s decision comes after the British government voted against a proposed Brexit deal for a third time, leading to mass protests.



Although a relatively close vote, The House of Commons decided against Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

Civil turmoil

Protests were held on Thursday by thousands of pro-Brexit demonstrators.

Amidst all the chaos, the protesters flew Union Jack flags and chanted “Bye-Bye EU.” The mounting unrest is a sign of resistance against what many would consider a bloated bureaucratic regime.

EuroTracker poll noted that if a referendum were to have been held in January 2019, only a little over 40% of voters would want to remain in the EU.

Currently, the UK has until mid-April to make a decision. It can either inform Brussels whether it will decide to extend the delay, cancel Brexit altogether, or proceed without a deal.

The “no deal” resolution has drawn newfound support from the former Bank of England governor, Mervyn King.

Today, it was reported that Labour Party’s Yvette Cooper proposed a bill that would require Theresa May to extend Article 50 beyond its original deadline on April 12. If the bill is passed, it would prolong the UK’s exit date from the European.

Cooper has gained support from MPs of different parties including Tory Sir Oliver Letwin who worries about a no-deal exit.

Unpopular PM

Regardless of the outcome, Theresa May finds herself in an unfavourable position, with only 27% of the population having a “positive opinion” of the Prime Minister.

May recently came out saying that she will resign from her role once Brexit is passed.