Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking a repeat offender wanted on a federal warrant for breach of statutory release.

The OPP ROPE Squad is searching for Kenneth Peever, 45, who was serving a two-year sentence on charges including breaking and entering with intent, theft, weapons possession, possession of stolen property, and credit card crimes.

He is described as Caucasian, five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 171 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his upper right arm and front upper torso and is known to frequent Ottawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP repeat offender unit squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.