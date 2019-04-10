CANADA-WIDE WARRANT: Ontario police hunt repeat offender

Ontario provincial police are hunting 25-year-old Fern Joyal, a federal prisoner who allegedly breached his statutory release.



Joyal is described as a Caucasian male, standing five-feet-nine-inches and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.



The man is heavily tattooed. Most notable are his neck tattoos. He has “HNIC” on the left side and “SHELBY” on the right. On the centre is a skull holding two guns.



According to the Ottawa Citizen, Joyal was serving a 40-month sentence break and enter, uttering threats to cause death, and a number of weapons charges.



On April 1, Joyal left a half-way house in Kingston and did not return. Global News reports that he has been known to frequent Kingston, North Bay, Toronto and Temiskaming Shores areas.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the repeat offender parole enforcement unit at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.