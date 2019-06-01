Canada’s GDP remains at meager 0.1% growth for last two quarters

According to Statistics Canada, the nation’s GDP isn’t showing signs of growing. Despite federal spending and a new budget, the first financial quarter of 2019 reported a meager 0.1% GDP growth since last year.

The growth remains unchanged since the fourth and final financial quarter of 2018.

“Growth in real GDP was driven by a 0.9% increase in household spending and an 8.7% rise in business investment in machinery and equipment. These increases were moderated by a 1.0% decline in exports, coupled with a 1.9% increase in imports. Additionally, investment in housing continued to decline, down 1.6% in the first quarter,” claims a report by Statistics Canada.

The plateau in GDP comes after a lengthy period of high GDP growth dating back to 2016.

Some other notable facts about Canada’s economy heading into 2019:

Household spending has gone up

Investments in housing has gone down

Exports of Canadian goods are down 1.0 percent

Imports are up 1.9 percent

While the GDP has plateaued overall Canada’s economy has grown, driven largely by household spending and business investment.