Canada’s immigration system broken because Trudeau is fake and incompetent: Rempel

Conservative MP and the official Immigration Critic for the opposition Michelle Rempel held a press conference on Thursday largely blaming the current state of Canada’s “broken” immigration system on Justin Trudeau’s “fakeness and incompetence.”

The MP noted that Canadians overwhelmingly accept an immigration system that is “lawful, fair and compassionate,” but that standards, ballooning costs, and backlogs must be fixed.

Interestingly, the opposition critic added that the party aims to remove the hard number set on immigrants the nation accepts, instead opting for a system which would better match the needs in the economy as well as our ability to integrate with new individuals being brought in.

She stressed the need for newcomers to learn at least one of Canada’s two languages and become self-sustaining, while also prioritizing individuals facing humanitarian cases.

Rempel also stated that the Conservative party, if elected, would fix the controversial temporary workers program as well as the loophole in the safe-third-country agreement.

What do you think about the MP’s announcement? Join the conversation by commenting below!