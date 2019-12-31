Alberta

Canada’s largest solar farm will be in southern Alberta

A Calgary-based company will provide enough electricity to power 100,000 homes.
A Calgary-based company will provide enough electricity to power 100,000 homes.
A Calgary-based company has received approval to build the nation’s largest solar farm, which once completed will provide enough electricity to power 100,000 homes.

According to the Calgary Herald, Greengate Power Corp, hopes to set up construction on the $550-million Travers Solar project in 2020.

Once completed, 1,900 hectares of grazing land alongside 1.5 million solar panels near the village of Lomond in Vulcan County will be used to generate 400 MW of electricity.

