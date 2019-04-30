Canadian $10 bill named best in the world

The new $10 bank note has been named the best in the world by the International Bank Note Society, an elusive title that has not been given to a Canadian bill in nearly 15 years.

The $10 bill is the official winner of the 2018 Bank Note of the Year Award.

The note, which features well known human rights icon Viola Desmond, is the first to feature a woman on Canadian currency, besides the Queen, who does not count.

Viola Desmond was a black businesswoman credited with standing up to segregation by refusing to leave a whites-only section of a theatre in Nova Scotia in 1946.

Her case is one of the most publicized incidents of racial discrimination in our nation’s history and helped usher in the modern civil rights movement in Canada.

