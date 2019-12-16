Canadian becomes oldest at 84 to finish Antarctic marathon

An 84-year-old man has finished the Antarctic marathon, becoming the oldest person to ever cross the finish line.

Roy Svenningsen, an individual from Edmonton, has become the oldest person in the world to complete the Antarctic marathon.

An inspiration to all generations! 84-year-old Roy Svenningsen (CAN) completed the 2019 Antarctic Ice Marathon, becoming the oldest person in history to complete a marathon on the continent of Antarctica. #AntarcticIceMarathon #RoySvenningsen #legend @AntarcticIceMar pic.twitter.com/mVigWjXCco — Richard Donovan (@RichardDonovan7) December 15, 2019

Svenningsen finished the race in roughly 11 hours and 41 minutes ending the route with the Canadian flag proudly in hand.