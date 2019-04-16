Canadian cab driver sentenced to 16 months in US prison for smuggling illegal immigrants under Detroit river

A Canadian from Windsor has been sentenced to 16 months in a US prison for human smuggling.



WWJ News reports that 53-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia-Jimenez, a naturalized Canadian resident from Guatemala, smuggled six aliens into the United States between July 30, 2018 and August 25, 2018.



U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said that an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, ICE and RCMP led to Garcia-Jimenez’s arrest.



Schneider said that Garcia-Jimenez’s would instruct the illegal aliens when and where to enter into the underground railway tunnel in order to avoid trains carrying cargo from Canada. They would then walk 1.6 miles on the narrow walkaway, which was reportedly only 17 inches wide.



Each of the illegal immigrants paid Garcia-Jimenez $1,500 to be taken to the train tunnel. They were all arrested by border patrol agents, charged with illegal entry and sent back to Canada.



Garcia-Jimenez was also ordered to pay $8,680 in fines.