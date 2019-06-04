Business & Finance

Canadian economy sees minor growth, mixed performance: StatsCan

The Canadian economy is moving at a snail’s pace, being balanced by decent growth in some sectors and sharp declines in others, last weeks StatsCan report reveals.
The Canadian economy is moving at a snail’s pace, being balanced by decent growth in some sectors and sharp declines in others, last weeks StatsCan report reveals.
John Ployer Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The Canadian economy is moving at a snail’s pace, being balanced by decent growth in some sectors and sharp declines in others, last weeks StatsCan report reveals.

On Friday Statistics Canada published their quarterly analysis on the economy, finding that in the first quarter of 2019 the Canadian economy was just barely keeping its head above water with a 0.1% growth rate.

“Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.1% in the first quarter, the same growth rate as the fourth quarter of 2018. Real gross national income rose 0.9%, largely because of higher export prices of crude oil and crude bitumen,” the report reads.

“Higher consumer spending raised final domestic demand, which rebounded 0.8% after a 0.2% decline in the previous quarter.”

While there are some improvements since the last quarter, the report makes it clear that Canada has a long way to go to catch up to the United States in terms of economic growth.

“Expressed at an annualized rate, real GDP increased 0.4% in the first quarter. In comparison, real GDP in the United States grew 3.2%.”

Households spending more and saving less

Household consumption shot up 0.9%, or by about $10 billion, a fairly big increase compared to previous quarters.

At the same time, Canadian households put $3.6 billion less into their savings than in the previous quarter. This may be an indication that Canadians may have more expenses and cannot afford to put as much money away as before.

Overall investment activities continued to increase, but at a much slower rate than the quarter prior.

Non-farm businesses were also able to invest $16 billion into their inventories, a positive sign for business confidence.

For farms, Statistics Canada thought it noteworthy to point out that much of the growth in farm valuations came from cannabis stocks, which contributed a massive $1.7 billion to that sector.

Cannabis consumption was up 5.5% in the quarter.

Housing investment fell flat in the first quarter of 2019, with investment falling 1.6%, and new home constructions down 3.6%. On the positive side renovation investments were up 1.8%. This indicates that fewer people are buying and building homes, but more people are investing in their current properties.

Canada is exporting less and importing more

There was a distressing decline in exports in the first quarter of 2019. Exports in this quarter dropped 1%, the first decline in six quarters. The bulk of the decline is centered in farm and fishing products (down a shocking 9.5%) and oil and crude bitumen (down 2.8%).

One explanation for steep export declines lies with Canada’s poor relationship with China, which has blocked certain Canadian exports like canola.

Imports, on the other hand, were up 1.9%.

In total in the first quarter of 2019 Canada imported $13.1 billion more than it exported, compared to a trade surplus of around $6 billion the quarter before.

On the domestic side, most industries were able to report modest increases last quarter, this included the manufacturing, finance, and mining sectors.

Despite lowered exports, the energy sector saw its first overall increase in many months as oil and gas extraction grew by 3.3%. StatsCan attributes this to the lifting of production cuts ordered by Alberta’s government in January.

While promising, it does not signify a turnaround in the distressed industry. StatsCan also 3.9% decrease in “support activities” for oil and gas extraction, rigging and drilling both continued to decline, and overall pipeline capacity has not seen any increases.

Future remains uncertain

Despite promising results coming from some sectors of the economy, overall the situation remains sluggish.

The economic measures presented by StatsCan do not indicate an upward trend, rather, little to no not may become the norm for the foreseeable future.

Even after posting massive deficits, the government has so far failed to significantly stimulate the economy.

Continued troubles in the energy sector and a difficult trade situation will continue to be a drain on the Canadian economy, and it remains unlikely that either issue will be resolved in the foreseeable future.

Business & Finance
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

The CRA spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

Most Read Business & Finance

1.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans

Canadians are finding loopholes to avoid paying for one of the expensive domestic smart phone plans in Canada from carriers like Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans
2.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
3.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity
4.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
5.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family

The company later said the reason they didn’t pay their loans back was that they didn’t achieve specific targets. In other words, the subsidiary failed, and the Irvings don’t want to cover their losses.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family
6.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades

Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
7.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister
8.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus