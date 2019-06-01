Canadian Queen soars to top in RuPaul’s Drag Race

SPOILER ALERT RE: RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE FINALE

While most of the nation was crowded around the TV Thursday night watching the Raptors game, my sister and I were watching the Season 11 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

You see, the Raptors were not the only Canadian group making history that night!

For the first time in Drag Race herstory a Canadian Queen was on the show, Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Brooke hails from Toronto and danced with Canada’s National Ballet School. In 2014 she was the crowned “Miss Continental.” Before joining the popular reality show, she actively performed in Nashville, Tennessee.

On the show, Brooke Lynn had a romance with the infamous Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, a contestant from Season 10 that was asked to come back after her epic exit on season 10 went viral.

During the reunion, which aired two weeks ago, fans found out the couple is no longer together.

Another memorable moment of the show was Brooke Lynn’s lip sync battle against contestant Yvie Oddly. Both queens threw down flips, tricks, and stunts and impressed RuPaul so much that she kept both of them.

Brooke Lynn slayed the runway week after week, quickly becoming a fan favourite. The queen won three maxi challenges and three mini challenges making it all the way to the Grand Finale.

In the Grand Finale, the top four contestants faced off in a lip sync battle-royale. Brooke Lynn brought the house down and won in the first round against contestant, Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

In the final round, she faced off against Yvie Oddly. Brooke Lynn proved herself to be a fierce competitor and embraced her dance background by dancing half the routine in POINTE SHOES.

Ultimately, Yvie was crowned the winner and America’s next Drag Superstar.

But Canada should be proud. Brooke Lynn proved herself week after week soaring all the way to into the top two. She also proved that Canadian queens can compete with American queens and make it all the way to the top.