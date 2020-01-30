Canadian soldier mom returns home from Middle East to surprise son

There was an emotional moment last night at The Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers were matched up against the Calgary Flames for what is often referred to as the battle of Alberta.

This particular night has a special surprise however for the teams and fans alike. Eight-year-old Ryker was called to centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop alongside his dad, Sgt. Ryan Gagne. While the two were posing for a photo op his mom came up and surprised them, coming up from behind where they were facing.

There wasn't a dry eye in @RogersPlace for tonight's ceremonial puck-drop as Sergeant Ryan Gagne & his son Ryker were reunited with their wife & mom Warrant Officer Renee Gauthier who was serving in the Middle East.@CanadianForces | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/6NWctxxIZR — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 30, 2020

Both of young Ryker’s parents serve in the military and had been deployed over the holidays. Warrant Officer Renee Gauthier had been serving over in the Middle East but managed to surprise both her husband and son for Armed Forces Appreciation night.