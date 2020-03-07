Canadian News

Canadian startup could be the solution to big tech’s never-ending data hunger

It’s well known in the industry: if a service is free, you are the product.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Every day there seems to be another news story about how large tech companies such as Facebook, Google, TikTok and Amazon handle your data for their personal gain. In many cases, without your knowledge.

This information isn’t just your search history. It goes far-far deeper.

For example, a Financial Times investigation has found that multiple healthcare websites, “have been sharing sensitive user data with big technology platforms, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook.”

Google, one of the world’s largest corporations, went further. They managed to access personal medical records on tens of millions of patients. This without ever notifying them or their doctors.

Plans to mine data don’t stop there. Google will be moving into the financial services business, allowing them to have access to banking data. The data mining doesn’t stop there or at western companies. There are even more worries coming out of massive conglomerates that are controlled or managed in China, such as TikTok, which maintains potentially dangerous links to the countries data-hungry and authoritarian government. TikTok is said to be under national security review in the US and has been described by the CEO of Reddit as Spyware.

If the potential loss of data worries you, it should. Thankfully, some companies are actively aiming to stop this flow of data, and constrain big tech’s ever-growing hunger for your private information.

I recently had the chance to sit down with a Canadian tech company that aims to, in their words, “provide a solution to our rapidly degenerating post-privacy world.”

That company is ZeU Technologies.

According to CEO Frank Dumas, “ZeU Technologies is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a suite of products within a proprietary Blockchain ecosystem, a new internet protocol and a post-quantum encryption protocol. This technology would be capable of defending against quantum computers.”

For those outside the rapidly developing industry of quantum computers, the new systems can break through many kinds of current security near-instantaneously compared with billions of years of processing using conventional computers.

This level of security provided by ZeU’s technology will, according to the company, exceed those used by the military, acting as the perfect suite of products for political dissidents, high-level businesses, and general consumers who are worried about the loss of their security and privacy.

The company aims to monetize transactions within its products in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data and healthcare.

For those who oppose dictators, the company serves a particular purpose.

Dumas says the company expects its products to be banned in many countries. “Dictators and oppressive regimes won’t allow their citizens to use our technology. But our technology will create democratic opportunities for those who want them. We envision a world where freedom of speech isn’t just lip service. Don’t expect governments to step in to protect you and your data; this is your personal responsibility.”

While democratic values and the protection of your privacy is paramount, the company also expects to launch a host of profitable services.

Their first product prepared for release will be MulaMail, an encrypted email service that removes the risk of phishing, spam, and hackers. Mr. Dumas stated that ZeU is “currently in the beta testing phase of MulaMail, our company’s flagship product. Commercial deployment is planned before summer.”

While they are still in beta, you can register for an account on their website today, and be one of the first users, once the product leaves testing.

Disclaimer: Ali S. Taghva the former Editor in Chief of The Post Millennial is the Managing  Director of Digital Media for ZeU Technologies.

