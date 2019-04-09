Canadian terrorists involved in hundreds of deaths outside of the country since 2012

According to an investigative report by Stewart Bell for Global News, Canadian-bred terrorists have been responsible for the deaths and injuries of over 300 people in other countries since 2012.

The attacks span the globe and have occurred in countries like Algeria, Iraq, Russia and Syria, among others. Victims from 19 different nationalities including the United Kingdom, France, Israel and the United States have been maimed, murdered or injured by terrorists who found their roots in Canada.

The killers, who have had known ties to terror groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda.

The numbers come from a Global News compilation of data obtained from the Global Terrorism Database and the Canadian Terrorist Incident Database alongside other documents and news reports.

The attacks claimed the lives of 127 innocent people, injured 195 more and also led to the deaths of 55 attackers.

The report notes that the rise in Canadian terrorism worldwide took place shortly after the Syrian conflict erupted.

Several of the terrorists and their attacks went unpublicized and received little to no media attention, while a few of them even made it to positions of power in their respective terrorist cells.

For example, those in senior positions include: Hezbollah commander Fawzi Ayoub, ISIS faction leader Abu Bakr Kanadi, and ISIS propagandist Mohammed Khalifa.

Experts note that little attention was originally payed to terrorism committed by Canadian nationals until as of late.

“We shouldn’t be exporting our problem. The onus is on us to prevent it, whether it’s through passport seizure or peace bonds or charges,” Former Canadian Security Intelligence Service analyst Phil Gurski told Bell.