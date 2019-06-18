Opinion

Canadian workers are under attack by the Trudeau government

Not only do Canadians have to compete against other countries, we’re competing with one hand tied behind our back.
Not only do Canadians have to compete against other countries, we’re competing with one hand tied behind our back.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Whatever flaws they may have, most other countries at least try to maximize their prosperity. If they have a resource, they make the most of it. If they have opportunities to attract investment, they maximize those opportunities.

Yet here in Canada, things aren’t working out that way.

Under the Trudeau Liberals, workers across our country are now under attack by our own federal government.

To get a sense of how bad things are consider the fact that a group called the ‘Save Canadian Jobs Coalition’ has formed, to fight back against the dangerous policies of the federal government.

Here are the members of the Coalition:

PSAC, Canada’s Oil & Natural Gas Producers, the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, Canada’s Oil & Gas Entrepreneurs, the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, ICBA, Oil Respect, Canadian Gas Association, the Indian Resource Council, the Whitecourt & District Chamber of Commerce, the Lloydminster Chamber of Commerce, the Atlantica Centre for Energy, Canadian Manufacturers & Exports, Canada’s Building Trades Unions, Taxpayer.com, BC Building Trades, the BC Marine Terminal Operators Association.

As you can see, a broad range of Canadians are represented here, including many Canadian workers.

And workers have the most to lose from the anti-job policies of the Trudeau Liberals.

Unfortunately, it can be tough for many people to see how radical and extreme the federal government has become, since we have this idea that whatever the Liberals do is always ‘centrist’ and ‘moderate.’

Yet, the Liberals are now beholden to a radical, far-left agenda, much of which is funded by foreign money including groups propped up by US billionaires who are attempting to interfere in our economy and interfere in our democracy.

There was once a strong consensus in Canada on developing our industries and creating good jobs for working class people. Across the political spectrum – even including the NDP – there was a realization that a strong resource sector and a strong manufacturing sector was essential to the future of Canada. The left once favoured strong growth in Canadian industry, because that growth meant good jobs for Canadian workers and Canadian unions.

That consensus is now dead.

Increasingly, only the Conservatives remain to hold up the past consensus, as they seek to grow the resource sector and implement policies that make it possible for Canadian manufacturing to remain strong and viable.

With the Liberals in power, we’re seeing a wholesale betrayal of Canada’s resource and manufacturing sectors, and many working Canadians – including many unionized workers – are paying the price.

A key problem is that the Trudeau government is disconnected from – and uninterested in – the day-to-day reality of Canadian workers, and instead focuses only on the interests of a small elite. Multinational companies don’t care what happens to Canadian businesses, and in fact favour policies that are explicitly anti-worker, as they want massive increases to immigration to drive down wages, and ‘free trade’ deals that are often less about trade than about reducing the bargaining power of individual workers and creating a mass of desperate, financially-strapped people who will take whatever the elites deign to throw at them.

Remember, those in power want us to be weak and unable to stand up for ourselves, and keeping people economically powerless is a big part of that agenda. To stop that from happening, we must take the shackles off our economy, and unleash the true potential of Canadian workers.

And the first step towards making that happen is to ensure that Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are defeated in October.

Opinion
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature