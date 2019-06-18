Canadian workers are under attack by the Trudeau government

Whatever flaws they may have, most other countries at least try to maximize their prosperity. If they have a resource, they make the most of it. If they have opportunities to attract investment, they maximize those opportunities.

Yet here in Canada, things aren’t working out that way.

Under the Trudeau Liberals, workers across our country are now under attack by our own federal government.

To get a sense of how bad things are consider the fact that a group called the ‘Save Canadian Jobs Coalition’ has formed, to fight back against the dangerous policies of the federal government.

Here are the members of the Coalition:

PSAC, Canada’s Oil & Natural Gas Producers, the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, Canada’s Oil & Gas Entrepreneurs, the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, ICBA, Oil Respect, Canadian Gas Association, the Indian Resource Council, the Whitecourt & District Chamber of Commerce, the Lloydminster Chamber of Commerce, the Atlantica Centre for Energy, Canadian Manufacturers & Exports, Canada’s Building Trades Unions, Taxpayer.com, BC Building Trades, the BC Marine Terminal Operators Association.

As you can see, a broad range of Canadians are represented here, including many Canadian workers.

And workers have the most to lose from the anti-job policies of the Trudeau Liberals.

Unfortunately, it can be tough for many people to see how radical and extreme the federal government has become, since we have this idea that whatever the Liberals do is always ‘centrist’ and ‘moderate.’

Yet, the Liberals are now beholden to a radical, far-left agenda, much of which is funded by foreign money including groups propped up by US billionaires who are attempting to interfere in our economy and interfere in our democracy.

There was once a strong consensus in Canada on developing our industries and creating good jobs for working class people. Across the political spectrum – even including the NDP – there was a realization that a strong resource sector and a strong manufacturing sector was essential to the future of Canada. The left once favoured strong growth in Canadian industry, because that growth meant good jobs for Canadian workers and Canadian unions.

That consensus is now dead.

Increasingly, only the Conservatives remain to hold up the past consensus, as they seek to grow the resource sector and implement policies that make it possible for Canadian manufacturing to remain strong and viable.

With the Liberals in power, we’re seeing a wholesale betrayal of Canada’s resource and manufacturing sectors, and many working Canadians – including many unionized workers – are paying the price.

A key problem is that the Trudeau government is disconnected from – and uninterested in – the day-to-day reality of Canadian workers, and instead focuses only on the interests of a small elite. Multinational companies don’t care what happens to Canadian businesses, and in fact favour policies that are explicitly anti-worker, as they want massive increases to immigration to drive down wages, and ‘free trade’ deals that are often less about trade than about reducing the bargaining power of individual workers and creating a mass of desperate, financially-strapped people who will take whatever the elites deign to throw at them.

Remember, those in power want us to be weak and unable to stand up for ourselves, and keeping people economically powerless is a big part of that agenda. To stop that from happening, we must take the shackles off our economy, and unleash the true potential of Canadian workers.

And the first step towards making that happen is to ensure that Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are defeated in October.