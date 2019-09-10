Canadians mock Trudeau with #TrudeauInheritedSoMuch

Yesterday, the hashtag #ScheerWasSoPoorThat trended throughout Canada. The trend was used vehemently throughout left-wing Twitter in an attempt to mock the Conservative Party Leader for a quote of his:

“I’m a kid who grew up in a townhouse, in a family that didn’t own a car, whose mother lived with her eight siblings in a two-bedroom house on a dirt road, and today I am running to be prime minister.”

"I truly believe that Canada should be a place where no goal is out of reach, because that is the kind of country Canada has been for me." – Andrew Scheer #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/8wvTpvas8D — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) September 8, 2019

Criticism was heavy, as many cried foul, with many pointing out that Scheer grew up in an upper-middle-class family. For Scheer, though, the move is consistent with him painting himself as the anti-Trudeau. As we’ve seen in the past, Scheer is quick to point out the Prime Minister’s comfortable upbringing in Canadian political royalty.

The hashtag was heavily criticized as being in poor taste. As Scheer himself pointed out, one Liberal MP even partook in the hashtag, later deleting the tweet.

Like millions of Canadians, I grew up middle class. When Trudeau’s Liberal MPs mock me for that, they mock you too. pic.twitter.com/D5aCiA9tOm — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 9, 2019

With one hashtag behind us, a new one arose earlier today. A hashtag similar in tone, but this time, about Trudeau.

As of 11 p.m. EST, #TrudeauInheritedSoMuch has garnered over 4,000 tweets and is still climbing.

Liberals are wearing this one: #TrudeauInheritedSoMuch now trending in second place behind #ScheerWasSoPoorThat #cdnpoli — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) September 10, 2019

The trend appears to be a bit of a warzone. It takes only a quick scroll through to see both anti-Trudeau tweets, and Trudeau apologists going at each other.

The anti-Trudeau posts are as expected: criticisms of corruption, taxation, ignorance, and general stabs at Trudeau for being out of touch with everyday Canadians, as well as criticisms of his exuberant inheritance of over one million dollars.

He hangs round with friends who forget they even own a French Villa pic.twitter.com/ZKNuaG1y1F — Bill Tufts (@BillTufts) September 10, 2019 In reference to Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s French Villa.

The Trudeau apologists again attack Scheer for what they see as lack of transparency. Posts state that Trudeau “was always open about” his affluent upbringing.

#TrudeauInheritedSoMuch but was always open about it unlike Scheer who grew up middle class (before earning millions in politics) then pretends he was poor so he can con & make life worse for the really poor. pic.twitter.com/jYQoSFVmYz — ChrisOx (@chrisoxley10) September 10, 2019

With the October elections just around the corner, Twitter has become a sort of “battleground” for party supporters to roast each other. Surely, this won’t be the last nasty hashtag war we see before Canadians head to the polls.