Canadians’ moods toward Trudeau government hit record lows: Study

A 13-year study of public opinion on the federal government has found that Canadians have become increasingly pessimistic of the politicians running the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Polling and data research company Nanos Research released on Friday released a study, “Mood of Canada“, on Friday that shows more and more Canadians have been growing weary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.

At the end of 2019, Nanos Research found the following moods of Canadian respondents towards the Trudeau government’s performance: 25 percent checked off “very poor”, 19 percent checked off “somewhat poor”, 27 percent checked off “average”, 21 percent checked off “somewhat good”, and only 6 percent checked off “very good”.

Source: Nanos Research “Mood of Canada” study.

When Trudeau first stepped into the Prime Minister’s Office in 2015, the Nanos study found the approval in the federal government increased dramatically, as Canadians had grown tired of Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, which was nine-years old.

But Nanos data shows that the goodwill for the Trudeau government has depleted at a much faster rate than for the Conservative predecessor.

It took until the 6th year for the Harper government to reach 16 percent of people rating the government’s performance as “very poor”, something the Trudeau government surpassed in its third year, according to Nanos Research’s data. The study also shows that by 2019, the number of Canadians with an unfavourable opinion of the Trudeau government’s performance had reached levels that the Harper government reached in its last few years.

Nanos polled a random sampling of 1,010 Canadians over the age of 18, reaching people online, as well as via cell and landline phones.