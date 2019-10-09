Canadians see Scheer as the most honest, straightforward and trustworthy candidate

According to a poll by Leger, Canadians ranked CPC leader Andrew Scheer as the most honest among party leaders.

The online poll asked Canadians to rank federal leaders based on characteristics like elitism, honesty, and trustworthiness, among other qualities.

When respondents were asked who they viewed as the most honest leader, Canadians ranked Scheer as the top pick with 17% of the vote. Trudeau Singh and May followed behind nearly tied with 14% to 13% of people considering them the most honest.

Scheer also ranked as the top candidate for two other positive categories including the most straightforward (17%) and the most trustworthy (18%).

On the other hand, Canadians ranked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau number one for several negative qualities including the most elitist (29%), the most hypocritical (37%), and the most fake (36%).

For those qualities Green Party leader Elizabeth May, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet were ranked as the lest elitist, hypocritical and fake.