Canadians who lost their lives in the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Names of some of the 63 Canadians who tragically lost there lives on Ukrainian flight 752.
Names of some of the 63 Canadians who tragically lost there lives on Ukrainian flight 752.
Sam McGriskin Montreal, QC
On Wednesday, a Ukrainian International Airlines flight crashed shortly after take off. The plane left from the main airport in Tehran and killed all 177 passengers on board. 63 of the passengers were Canadian, and many more called Canada home. It’s still unclear what caused the plane to go down, and so far Canada is being shut out of the Iranian investigation.

So far, we know that the Canadian passengers on the flight were from all across the country.

Alberta

Many of flight 752’s victims were from Alberta. The Edmonton Journal noted that at least 30 people from Edmonton lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Newlyweds Arash Pourzarabi and PounehGorji were among the Edmonton Victims.

GTA

Several students from the York Region District School were among the passengers who lost their lives. The school does not yet know how many students lost their lives in the crash.

In a statement, Louise Sirisko, the board chair and director of education said, “We are heartbroken by the news and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all those affected.”

“This is a global tragedy affecting us locally and we join our families and communities in grieving. Sadly, we are aware that our region and schools have been directly affected by this sudden and tragic loss of life.”

CTV News confirmed that Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi and her young son were killed in the crash.

Toronto couple Iman Ghaderpanah and Parinaz Ghaderpanah lost their lives as well.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, Alina Tarbhai, and her mother Afifa Tarbhai were killed in the crash.

Alina Tarbhai

A statement read “Alina was a valued employee, and part of a tightly-knit team at provincial office. She was respected and well-liked by all. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who worked with her.”

Multiple students from the Toronto District School Board and some of their family members were also among the deceased. Maya Zibaie was among the students killed. She was in grade 10. The school board offered their condolences in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said, “On behalf of the Toronto District School Board, we offer our sincere condolences to their friends, family, teachers and classmates,”

Ajax family, Hiva Molani, Evin Arsalani and their one-year-old daughter Kurda lost their lives.

Dentist, Parisa Eghbalian and her nine-year-old daughter, Reera Esmaeilion died in the crash.

City News learned that Afifa and Alina Tarbhai were on the flight along with Asghar Dhirani

Two University of Waterloo students Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan and Mansour Esfahani lost their lives.

Three University of Ottawa students were on the flight but their names have not yet been released.

According to Western University, four of their students were also in the crash.

Four people from Windsor—Hamid Setarah Kokab, Samira Bashiri, Zahra Naghibi and Pedram Jadidi died on the flight.

B.C.

At least 12 people aboard the flight were residents of British Columbia.

Delaram Dadashnejad, a student from Langara College in Vancouver lost his life on the flight.

The school released a statement saying, “Delaram was an international student taking university transfer classes, and was flying home to Vancouver after a visit with family in Tehran.”

Ayeshe Pourghaderi and her daughter Fatemah Pasavand from North Vancouver died in the tragedy

North Vancouver residents Dr. Firouzeh and Dr. Naser Pourshabanoshibi were on the flight.

Also from North Vancouver were a couple named Mohammed Hossein (Daniel) Saket and Fatemah (Faye) Kazerani.

Ardalan Ebnoddin-Hamidi and Niloofar Razzaghi from Port Coquitlam died on the flight along with their teenage son Kamyar Ebnoddin-Hamidi.

Ebnoddin-Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and their son Kamyar Ebnoddin-Hamidi

Shahram Hamraz who knew the family said they were “very positive in the community.”

“They were so active in our community… and it’s a small community,” said Hamraz. “So it is a loss, really.”

Siblings Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammad Asadi Lari who were studying in Vancouver also died on the flight.

Quebec

At least four people from Montreal have lost their lives.

Among them are Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani who Had just taken a trip to Iran in order to get married.

Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh were also on board the plane. They went to Iran for a vacation.

Manitoba

Four people from Manitoba were identified in the crash.

Immunologist, Forough Khadem was among them.

Mehdi Sadeghi and Bahareh Hajesfandiari were on the flight with their daughter Anisa Sadeghi.

East Coast

Dr. Sharieh Faghihi from Halifax was on the flight.

Masters student at Dalhousie, Masoumeh Ghavi and sister Mahdieh Ghavi died on the flight. Mahdieh was just recently accepted to join her sister at Dalhousie.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his condolences in a statement today saying, “This morning, I join Canadians across the country who are shocked and saddened to see reports that a plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, has claimed the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians.”

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy.”

