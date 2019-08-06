Canoer dies after boat capsizes on Lake Huron

Manitoulin OPP have confirmed that one man has died after his canoe capsized on Lake Huron on Sunday — the second drowning to occur over the August long weekend.

48-year-old Yvon Toulouse from Sagamok First Nation was fishing with a friend near Sagamok Point when the incident happened.

“At about 8 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a report of a capsized canoe on the waters of the North Channel of Lake Huron near Sagamok First Nation, police say,” reports Global News.

Toulouse’s friend managed to make it to shore after their canoe capsized and alerted the police to the incident.

Toulouse was later located by nearby residents and Algoma Emergency Medical Services soon conducted emergency procedures, but these proved unsuccessful. Toulouse was then pronounced dead on the scene, reports CBC.

According to police, neither of the men were wearing life jackets when the incident occurred.

Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service are now investigating the scene.