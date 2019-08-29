Culture

No, capitalism isn’t bad at sex, but socialism sucks

The political left has recently been trying to wrap its heads around the reality of a current so-called “sex drought.”
The political left has recently been trying to wrap its heads around the reality of a current so-called “sex drought.”
Celine Ryan Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The political left has recently been trying to wrap its heads around the reality of a current so-called “sex drought.”

The data presented as evidence for this “drought” primarily focuses on the sexual patterns of single people, revealing that single young people are having less sex and are amassing fewer sexual partners than generations before. Some on the left are attempting to frame this as a failure of capitalism, but in a society whose attitude toward sex has changed drastically in recent decades, the explanation is likely more closely related toward sexual politics than capitalism.

In a love-letter of a book review by published by socialist publication Jacobin Magazine Marxist writer Liza Featherstone breaks down the main points presented by anthropologist Kristen Ghodsee’s in her book Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism: and Other Arguments for Economic Independence.

Featherstone parrots Ghodsee’s assertion that the lives of women, especially their sex lives, thrive under socialist and communist systems, and that capitalism kills a society’s sexual drive.

“Capitalism is bad at sex because it’s bad at relationships,” writes Featherstone. “Socialism can do better.”

Featherstone paints a fanciful picture of “Soviet-era women” and their wholesome attitudes toward “romance and friendship.”

“After the arrival of free markets, women took a more instrumental view of sexuality, as something to be exchanged for money, security, or gifts. ‘Gold digger academies’ taught women how to find a rich man,” says Featherstone, who praises “Soviet-era women” for not holding an “instrumental view” of sex.

But Featherstone contradicts herself, noting that “some sex workers and customers enjoy their encounters,” and even admitting that she herself “might enjoy [sex] more” if a man “picks up the check” beforehand.

Aside from assuming that this is a bad thing, the piece examines what it supposes is a contradictory duality: sex is safer and more readily available in America than ever before, but the frequency of casual sex is down.

To back up her claims, Featherstone points to a popular piece by Kate Julian published in The Atlantic last year, in which she laments that:

People now in their early 20s are two and a half times as likely to be abstinent as Gen Xers were at that age; 15 percent report having had no sex since they reached adulthood.

If hookups are your thing, Grindr and Tinder offer the prospect of casual sex within the hour. The phrase If something exists, there is porn of it used to be a clever internet meme; now it’s a truism. BDSM plays at the local multiplex—but why bother going? Sex is portrayed, often graphically and sometimes gorgeously, on prime-time cable. Sexting is, statistically speaking, normal.

Polyamory is a household word. Shame-laden terms like perversion have given way to cheerful-sounding ones like kink. Anal sex has gone from final taboo to “fifth base”—Teen Vogue (yes, Teen Vogue) even ran a guide to it. With the exception of perhaps incest and bestiality—and of course nonconsensual sex more generally—our culture has never been more tolerant of sex in just about every permutation.

But despite all this, American teenagers and young adults are having less sex.

How could this be? Perhaps the appeal of sex..bear with me … isn’t directly related to its acceptance, availability, or lack of risk factors. Perhaps it is in fact inversely related.

After all, hasn’t the left been the constant advocate for comprehensive sex education in schools? Hasn’t the point constantly been that removal of taboo and misinformation leads to less irresponsible sex?

Even Featherstone, in her mystical depiction of the bountiful sex lives of those living in socialist countries, points to the fact that “most erotica was forbidden” by socialist governments.

Most sexually active adults caught in an honest moment will tell you that sex really isn’t about the sex itself, at least not completely. Often, the appeal of sex comes from the mystery surrounding it, and the excitement of its pursuit. But you know this.

As for the “kinks” that the left has fought so hard to “normalize,” their appeal comes from their taboo nature. In creating the culture so “tolerant of sex” as Julian notes, the left has erased the appeal of “perversion,” which it often turns out, lies largely in its classification as such.

Leftists push transactional attitudes toward sex like affirmative consent policies, and the celebration of prostitution, believing that if we all feel completely comfortable with sex that it will make it more appealing. That if everybody were just more open about sex that everybody would have more of it. All we need to do is “destigmatize” sex and people will have more of it, more comfortably.

The evidence points to the contrary. As these attitudes begin to take hold in mainstream circles, it is irresponsible for those concerned about a decline in sexual activity to ignore the possibility that this type of approach to intercourse devalues the act in the mind of the individual.

But instead of acknowledging that changing attitudes toward sex might have something to do with a change in frequency, socialists like Featherstone use the gap as an opportunity to push the narrative that capitalism causes human suffering.

Last year, an American university professor offered “wealth redistribution” as a solution to a societal lack of “sexual fulfilment,” claiming that the rise of the incel movement is a direct result of Americans being “forced” to work long hours. He also proposed a shorter workday “to redistribute leisure time more evenly and justly throughout society,” claiming that it would help people find sexual partners.

While explanations like these are no doubt creative, they are lazy. If the left really seeks to quench the “sex drought,” it would do best to address the obvious possibility that sexual behaviour is impacted by societal sexual attitudes.

Culture
Opinion
Cultre
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations