Articles/Stories written by Celine Ryan: 17

Registered Democrat caught requesting mail-in ballot for dead wife

A Florida man accused of voter fraud is facing a third-degree felony charge after requesting a ballot for his dead wife.

BREAKING: Doctors say Trump could be discharged tomorrow

U.S. President Donald Trump’s medical team says he could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday.

BREAKING: Cops looking for gunman who opened fire at Trump rally

Police are looking for a gunman who allegedly opened fire during a pro-Trump rally in Ohio.

Trump's doctor says he's 'doing great'

President Trump’s physician says the president is ‘doing great’ and making promising progress as he undergoes treatment for COVID-19.

Democrat Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits to sexting scandal

North Carolina Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has admitted to sexually suggestive text message conversations with a woman named Arlene Guzman Todd, who Cunningham characterizes as “historically sexy.”

BREAKING: Car plows through Trump supporters at BLM protest in California, police charge driver with attempted murder

A car reportedly plowed through a crowd in California as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with counter-protesters. This is the third such instance in California in just one week.

Proud Boys demonstration inspires Portland Mayor to finally take stand against 'violence'

A demonstration by the right-wing group The Proud Boys to "End Domestic Terrorism" in the city has officials up in arms after having have defended violent Black Lives Matter rioters in Portland, Oregon for months.

Police shut down anti-Lockdown protest in London

Several protesters and at least one officer have been medically treated after a clash as officers attempted to shut down an anti-government London protest against Britain’s heavy-handed coronavirus restrictions.

Trump says 'We're going to win' as long as there is no 'mischief'

During his Friday rally in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. President Donald Trump told the crowd that he has confidence that a fair presidential election will result in his victory, saying “We can’t let them cheat.”

Hannah Gadsby thinks women are weak, so men should be too

It’s a blatantly sexist statement. But Gadsby’s words will be celebrated though because they also happen to be bitter and anti-men.

An American perspective on the Trudeau blackface scandal

In his own words, Trudeau “should have known better,” but the fact that he didn’t is somehow not his fault. Instead, it’s society’s fault. It’s your fault.

Former SNL cast, Andrew Yang rally around Shane Gillis after SNL firing

The comedy community is rallying around a now-disgraced comedian had his new role as a Saturday Night Live cast member yanked from him due to “cancel culture.”

HOT GARBAGE: PinkNews does massive disservice to LGBT community by supporting Jessica Yaniv

“Pink News is hot garbage. Their defence of Jessica Yaniv is not only disturbing but completely out of step with the overwhelming majority of the LGBT community who do not appreciate pedophilia.”

No, capitalism isn’t bad at sex, but socialism sucks

The political left has recently been trying to wrap its heads around the reality of a current so-called “sex drought.”

Viral Bagel Boss video is just one of Chris Morgan’s many public tirades

One man’s angry bagel shop tirade has gone viral after a young woman filmed and posted it to Twitter. That…

