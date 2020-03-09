International News

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

