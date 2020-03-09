International News

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus
A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.
The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.
Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops
A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.