CBC’s fake news checker kept misinformation up after being corrected

A CBC journalist has spread misinformation online and kept it up for days after being corrected. That journalist is CBC’s fake news spotter, Jeff Yates.

Yates tweeted on Tuesday in response to a post about TPM editor-at-large Andy Ngo being suspended from Twitter: “[Andy Ngo] was suspended for 12 hours and the fact you were able to tag him in this tweet means you know his account is back online.”

He was suspended for 12 hours and the fact you were able to tag him in this tweet means you know his account is back online. https://t.co/gwNZYBhafG — Jeff Yates (@Jeff__yates) November 26, 2019

The problem? Virtually no part of the tweet by Yates was truthful.

Ngo was actually banned for stating information based on data from the Human Rights Commission in response to Chelsea Clinton. While Yates mentions a 12-hour suspension, in reality, it has continued for far longer.

This is because the suspension will only be removed once Andy removes his tweet. This means that Twitter is dictating his speech and refusing to allow Ngo to cite a statistical fact.

CBC journalist spreads misinformation because he clearly does not understand how Twitter works.



Truly worried for our state broadcaster. https://t.co/EK5IZ2FeVW — Seyed Ali Taghva (@Ali_Taghva) November 26, 2019

Looking at Ngo’s Twitter profile, one can see he has not posted since the suspension.

Furthermore, you are able to tag suspended accounts, without being back online.

Yates was told all of this by multiple individuals as a direct reply to his own tweet.

Your tweet is pretty silly nonsense Jeff. The 12 hours starts when he deletes the tweet or wins an appeal. pic.twitter.com/LN8rv3cbG3 — Brandon Brown (@BrandonBrown503) November 26, 2019

@Jeff__yates Je ne comprends pas tout dans cette conversation, mais j’imagine qu’on peut taguer quelqu’un même si le compte est désactivé (ou n’existe pas) avec la correcte « handle »? @compte_fictif — Stéphane Picher (@StephanePicher) November 26, 2019

In response, the CBC journalist decided to keep his post up and to also post the following which appears to show an Emporer (himself) largely ignoring everything going on around him, potentially alluding to his own decision to ignore the information appearing in his screen.

The Post Millennial has reached out to Yates to ask why the post was kept up even after being informed that he was spreading misinformation. this is especially significant considering that his job involves spotting misinformation and in turn keeping the public informed on behalf of the public broadcaster.

We received no response by publication but will update the article should Yates respond.